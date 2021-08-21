Next Rio Carnival to Be Held From January 27 to March 6, 2022 - City Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The next carnival in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro will take place from January 27 to March 6, 2022, the city administration said, adding that Carnival Saturday is scheduled for February 26.

The carnival days are going to include some 500 parades, according to the city's Ministry of Tourism.

Samba schools as well as other dancing groups are already submitting applications to take part in the carnival.

The iconic carnival in Rio de Janeiro was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.