Nicaragua Taking Preventive Measures Due to Monkeypox in Several Countries - Authorities

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Nicaragua is taking preventive measures amid the confirmation of monkeypox in a number of countries, Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

"We are alert, we are taking all precautions," Murillo told Canal 4.

The Ministry of Health is conducting epidemiological surveillance to identify possible suspicious cases.

Earlier, Argentina's Health Ministry said it suspects monkeypox in one of the residents of the province of Buenos Aires. The patient is known to have visited Spain. Tests were taken from the patient; they are currently being studied.