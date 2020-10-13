TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The rapid development of North Korea's missile capacity is a challenge for Japan and other countries of the region to adjust their missile defense capacities accordingly, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

This past Saturday, North Korea held a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea where it showcased a series of new armaments.

"North Korea is developing ballistic missiles at blistering speed," Kishi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Commenting on the military parade in Pyongyang, the Japanese defense minister noted that at least six of the showcased missiles had already been tested. He also pointed to the new intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles that North Korea presented.

"North Korea is trying to make the detection of missile launches more difficult, increasing the possibility of a sudden strike, which sets new tasks for our country, among others, on collection of information and readiness to intercept," Kishi said.

The minister reasserted Japan's commitment to seeking, together with the international community, that North Korea comply with the related UN Security Council resolutions.

Following North Korea's Saturday military parade, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato admitted that Japan at this point was not fully capable of protecting itself from all new showcased missiles.

In June of this year, Japan refused to accommodate US land-based missile defense system Aegis Ashore in its Akita Prefecture, citing the risks associated with the potential fall of remnants of interceptor missiles on residential houses.

Japan is poised to modernize its air defense in light of numerous precedents when North Korean missiles flew over the Japanese territory during test launches. Tokyo also wants to mobilize maritime missile defense by placing SPY-7 radar systems and launchers on ships.