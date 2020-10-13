UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N.Korea's Development Of New Missiles Sets New Tasks For Japan's ABM Defense - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

N.Korea's Development of New Missiles Sets New Tasks for Japan's ABM Defense - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The rapid development of North Korea's missile capacity is a challenge for Japan and other countries of the region to adjust their missile defense capacities accordingly, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

This past Saturday, North Korea held a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea where it showcased a series of new armaments.

"North Korea is developing ballistic missiles at blistering speed," Kishi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Commenting on the military parade in Pyongyang, the Japanese defense minister noted that at least six of the showcased missiles had already been tested. He also pointed to the new intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles that North Korea presented.

"North Korea is trying to make the detection of missile launches more difficult, increasing the possibility of a sudden strike, which sets new tasks for our country, among others, on collection of information and readiness to intercept," Kishi said.

The minister reasserted Japan's commitment to seeking, together with the international community, that North Korea comply with the related UN Security Council resolutions.

Following North Korea's Saturday military parade, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato admitted that Japan at this point was not fully capable of protecting itself from all new showcased missiles.

In June of this year, Japan refused to accommodate US land-based missile defense system Aegis Ashore in its Akita Prefecture, citing the risks associated with the potential fall of remnants of interceptor missiles on residential houses.

Japan is poised to modernize its air defense in light of numerous precedents when North Korean missiles flew over the Japanese territory during test launches. Tokyo also wants to mobilize maritime missile defense by placing SPY-7 radar systems and launchers on ships.

Related Topics

United Nations Akita Tokyo Pyongyang Japan North Korea June All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

7 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

10 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

10 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

10 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

13 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.