No International Sport Events In China This Year Except For Beijing 2022 Trials

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

No international sport events in China this year except for Beijing 2022 trials

China will not hold international sport events in 2020 except for the Beijing 2022 Olympic trials, the General Administration of Sport of China announced the decision on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :China will not hold international sport events in 2020 except for the Beijing 2022 Olympic trials, the General Administration of Sport of China announced the decision on Thursday.

The Chinese sport authority released a program named "plan of resuming sport events based on science and order" on Thursday, due to which lots of international sport events will be affected.

The men's Alpine Ski World Cup had been the first test event of the Beijing 2022, which was originally scheduled on Feb. 15-16 in Yanqing District, Beijing and had to be cancelled on January because of the outbreak of the COVID-19.

