UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nordic-Baltic-US Forum Addresses Security Needs In Baltic Sea, North Atlantic - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Nordic-Baltic-US Forum Addresses Security Needs in Baltic Sea, North Atlantic - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US, Nordic and Baltic officials met in Washington to discuss improving security in the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic against great power competition, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"The group discussed opportunities to strengthen the Nordic-Baltic-US defense relationship by improving regional maritime domain awareness and maritime capabilities in the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic," the release said. "They also addressed regional security challenges, including capability gaps and interoperability challenges through the lens of the National Defense Strategy with a focus on great power competition."

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, who led the US delegation, called on his counterparts to continue to increase defense spending and investments in order to share the security burden, the release said.

All participants were also encouraged to continue work to improve interoperability with the United States and NATO, the release added.

Rood was joined by senior defense officials from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, the release noted.

The Arctic Ocean is a key area of interest in the international community. In May, the Arctic Council ministerial meeting ended with no declaration for the first time due to the United States' opposition to the wording of the provision on fighting climate change. Instead of a declaration, the meeting resulted in a joint ministerial statement that did not explicitly mention climate change.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then accused Russia of acting aggressively in the region and boosting military buildup, with warnings of similar conduct from China.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Washington Norway Iceland Estonia United States Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Denmark May From Share Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

2 hours ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

3 hours ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

3 hours ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

3 hours ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.