Norway Closely Watching Security Situation In Sweden, Denmark - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Norway Closely Watching Security Situation in Sweden, Denmark - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Norwegian police said on Friday they were watching the security situation in neighboring Sweden and Denmark closely and assessing ensuing risks for Norway, ready to act if need be.

"The police are aware of the situation in neighboring countries and are monitoring developments. The Norwegian Police Directorate has a close dialogue with the Police Security Service about how developments affect the situation in Norway, and there is a continuous assessment of the need to respond to any negative changes in the threat outlook," the police said in a statement.

Norway's Police Security Service is responsible for assessing the terrorist threat in the country and acts in coordination with the Police Directorate. At the moment, both organizations have no information suggesting a change in the security outlook, but they stand ready to take measures promptly if necessary, the statement read.

Both Denmark and Sweden said earlier this week that they would tighten border controls following multiple new Quran burning demonstrations that triggered strong condemnation across Muslim nations.

