Norwegian Court Releases Russian Detained With Drone On Shared Border - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A court in the Norwegian city of Tromso has ruled a release from custody for a Russian national who was detained in October on the bilateral border with a drone in his luggage and sentenced to 120 days in prison, Norwegian media reported on Friday.

According to the NRK broadcaster, the man, in his defense, told the court that his family found itself in a difficult situation after his arrest.

The man is reportedly the first person to be released from custody by a Norwegian court after the sentence was imposed.

Oslo has banned Russians from flying drones in Norway over national security concerns following the Nord Stream incidents in the Danish and Swedish waters in September.

Earlier this week, a Norwegian court acquitted Russian-British businessman Andrey Yakunin, who was accused of flying a drone in Svalbard. Later on Friday, a court in Oslo is expected to release another Russian detained for the same reason.

