Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan For Talks With Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks With Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Norway has sent a diplomatic mission to Afghanistan to discuss the country's humanitarian situation with the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Norway has sent a diplomatic mission to Afghanistan to discuss the country's humanitarian situation with the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last August, Norway temporarily shut down its embassy in Kabul and evacuated the entire personnel following the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan.

"A Norwegian delegation is visiting Kabul today, for talks about the situation with the Taliban, the UN and representatives of civil society," the ministry tweeted.

According to Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, the delegation consists of Ambassador to Afghanistan Ole Andreas Lindeman and two diplomats.

The talks will cover the humanitarian situation, human rights, the rights of women and their involvement in social life.

"This does not mean that we recognize the transition of power that has occurred, but we must safeguard the people's interests during the crisis," Huitfeldt said, as quoted by Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Afghanistan is facing a dire situation in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban. A number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation amid political turmoil which prompted a mass exodus of Afghans.

