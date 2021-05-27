UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Responding To San Jose Shooting Did Not Kill Gunman - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

Officers Responding to San Jose Shooting Did Not Kill Gunman - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The officers who first responded to the active shooter situation at a train yard in San Jose, California, did not exchange gunfire with the gunman and the assumption is he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Russell Davis said.

"We also have one suspect who is deceased as well from this morning's incident. I can confirm with you that deputies did not exchange gunfire, and right now, we're going to go with the assumption that it was a self-inflicted wound from the suspect," Davis said on Wednesday.

The gunman shot dead eight individuals, who were all employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail facility where the incident occurred.

Officers who responded to calls for an active shooter situation arrived on the scene a little after 6:30 a.m. local time. The shooting prompted an interagency response that included members of the San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Federal law enforcement officials from the FBI.

Related Topics

Dead Police Exchange Died San Jose Santa Clara FBI All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

37 minutes ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

3 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.