Officers Responding to San Jose Shooting Did Not Kill Gunman - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The officers who first responded to the active shooter situation at a train yard in San Jose, California, did not exchange gunfire with the gunman and the assumption is he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Russell Davis said.

"We also have one suspect who is deceased as well from this morning's incident. I can confirm with you that deputies did not exchange gunfire, and right now, we're going to go with the assumption that it was a self-inflicted wound from the suspect," Davis said on Wednesday.

The gunman shot dead eight individuals, who were all employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail facility where the incident occurred.

Officers who responded to calls for an active shooter situation arrived on the scene a little after 6:30 a.m. local time. The shooting prompted an interagency response that included members of the San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Federal law enforcement officials from the FBI.