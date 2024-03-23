Oil refinery in Russia on fire after drone attack: Russian news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A fire broke out on Saturday at an oil refinery in Russia's Samara region following a drone attack, the regional governor said.

"Last night, there were several drone attacks against regional oil refineries," Governor Dmitri Azarov said in a regional government statement published on Telegram.

One of those attacks caused a fire at the Kuibyshev oil refinery, he added, noting that there were no casualties.

The refinery, run by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is one of the largest in the Samara region, with a production capacity of 7 million tonnes of oil per year, according to its official website.