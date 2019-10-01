One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish vocational college: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed and 10 injured in an attack at a vocational college in eastern Finland on Tuesday, police said, as local media quoted witnesses as saying a young man with a sword had burst into a classroom.

The suspected attacker, who was detained, was among the injured in the town of Kuopio, police said.

"Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detainedone perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated," East Finland policesaid in a statement.