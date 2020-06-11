One Dead, Several Injured in Attack on School in Slovakia, Police Shoot Attacker

A person armed with a knife attacked a primary school in the town of Vrutky in the north of Slovakia on Thursday, a deputy headmaster is dead, the police shot the attacker, the Slovak police said on its website

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A person armed with a knife attacked a Primary school in the town of Vrutky in the north of Slovakia on Thursday, a deputy headmaster is dead, the police shot the attacker, the Slovak police said on its website.

Two adults and two children were injured, the police said.

According to TAZ broadcaster, the headmaster and several children have been injured,