Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Russian shelling killed one person in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, regional authorities said Monday, after the country intercepted a swarm of Iranian-designed drones launched by Russia overnight.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, but the region and its largest city have been under persistent Russian attacks since.

"Another resident of Kherson was killed by Russian shelling," the region's governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced on social media, adding that a 72-year-old man had also been wounded in the attack.

Ukraine said earlier it had downed more than two dozen Russian drones overnight that targeted regions in the west, centre and south of the country.

The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said debris from one drone damaged a private residence and left one woman with burns.

The Ukrainian air force said air defence systems intercepted the Iranian-style Shahed attack drones over the central Poltava region, the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea and the western Lviv region, bordering Poland.

Russia also fired an Iskander ballistic missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces recently launched a ground offensive and captured several villages, the air force said.

Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have forced providers to introduce rolling blackouts to limit consumption.

The energy ministry on Monday warned of fresh outages and said Ukraine had again imported electricity from neighbouring Romania, Slovakia and Poland.