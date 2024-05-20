One Killed By Russian Shelling In Ukraine's Kherson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Russian shelling killed one person in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, regional authorities said Monday, after the country intercepted a swarm of Iranian-designed drones launched by Russia overnight.
Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, but the region and its largest city have been under persistent Russian attacks since.
"Another resident of Kherson was killed by Russian shelling," the region's governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced on social media, adding that a 72-year-old man had also been wounded in the attack.
Ukraine said earlier it had downed more than two dozen Russian drones overnight that targeted regions in the west, centre and south of the country.
The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said debris from one drone damaged a private residence and left one woman with burns.
The Ukrainian air force said air defence systems intercepted the Iranian-style Shahed attack drones over the central Poltava region, the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea and the western Lviv region, bordering Poland.
Russia also fired an Iskander ballistic missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces recently launched a ground offensive and captured several villages, the air force said.
Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have forced providers to introduce rolling blackouts to limit consumption.
The energy ministry on Monday warned of fresh outages and said Ukraine had again imported electricity from neighbouring Romania, Slovakia and Poland.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From World
-
London court set to rule on Julian Assange extradition22 minutes ago
-
China warns after Lai inauguration that Taiwan independence is 'dead end'22 minutes ago
-
Hamas mourns Raisi death, hails his 'support for Palestinian resistance'23 minutes ago
-
Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment43 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher52 minutes ago
-
Russian jailed for 25 years over army office arson bid52 minutes ago
-
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown53 minutes ago
-
Turkey says 'deeply saddened' by Iran president's death1 hour ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader1 hour ago
-
African Union 'strongly condemns' DRCongo coup bid1 hour ago
-
Egypt's Sisi expresses 'great sadness and grief' after Raisi death2 hours ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future2 hours ago