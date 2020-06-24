UrduPoint.com
One Turkish Soldier Killed, Another Injured In Shelling From Iranian Side - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

One Turkish Soldier Killed, Another Injured in Shelling From Iranian Side - Ankara

One Turkish soldier has died and another one was injured in the southeastern province of Hakkari during shelling from across the border with Iran, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) One Turkish soldier has died and another one was injured in the southeastern province of Hakkari during shelling from across the border with Iran, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During reconnaissance and surveillance operations on June 23 in the border region of Yuksekova, Hakkari province, two of our military comrades were wounded as a result of shelling by Iran. One of them could not survive," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Shafaq news agency reported, citing sources in the local administration, that Iranian artillery shelled a village in the northern province of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

In mid-June, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, referred jointly as PKK/YPG and designated as terrorists by Ankara. It began with air raids which, according to the Defense Ministry, destroyed 81 PKK/YPG targets. The operation comes on the heels of more than 10 years of raids and offensives conducted by Ankara against Kurdish militia in Iraq's north in response to their attacks on Turkish forces and civilians in the borderline areas.

