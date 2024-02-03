Open Menu

O'Neill To Make History As N. Ireland's First Nationalist Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Michelle O'Neill on Saturday becomes the first nationalist leader of Northern Ireland's government, when the assembly returns following a two-year boycott by the biggest pro-UK party.

The Sinn Fein politician's nomination will be confirmed at a special sitting of the devolved legislature, which will also see the appointment of a deputy first minister and ministers.

Under the 1998 Good Friday or Belfast Agreement that ended three decades of sectarian violence over British rule in Northern Ireland, the first minister and deputy first minister posts are equal.

But the appointment of a Roman Catholic pro-Irish unity first minister in a nation set up as a Protestant-majority state under British rule is hugely symbolic.

It not only reflects Sinn Fein's position as Northern Ireland's biggest party but also shifting demographics, since the island of Ireland was split into two self-governing entities in 1921.

"This is an historic day. It is about the future," O'Neill said on X, formerly Twitter, hours ahead of her swearing-in.

"As a First Minister for All, I am determined to lead positive change for everyone, and to work together with others to progress our society in a spirit of respect, cooperation, and equality."

Earlier this week, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald recalled that the 1921 partition was "on the basis of creating an in-built and permanent unionist (pro-UK) majority" in Northern Ireland.

"That day has gone," she said, adding that the possibility of a Sinn Fein-led government in Dublin after the next election there could drive "a new constitutional dispensation ending partition".

