Open, Positive Dialogue between Moscow, Washington 'Extremely Important' - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United Nations believes that an open and positive dialogue between Russia and the United States is extremely important for peace and security, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a conversation over the telephone on the initiative of Washington.

"I think it is extremely important for the work that goes on here in the UN on peace and security that there'll be an open and positive dialogue between Moscow and Washington, two permanent members of the Security Council, so we would support any dialogue between the two," Dujarric said when asked to state the United Nations reaction to the conversation between the two leaders.