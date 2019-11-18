UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Members Fail To Get Seats In Belarus' Lower House Of Parliament - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:22 PM

Opposition Members Fail to Get Seats in Belarus' Lower House of Parliament - Commission

Opposition members were not elected to the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, the House of Representatives, the central election commission of the republic said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Opposition members were not elected to the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, the House of Representatives, the central election commission of the republic said on Monday.

The elections to the lower house were held November 17 in 110 one-mandate electoral Constituencies. According to provisional figures provided by the Central Commission, the voter turnout was 77.22 percent.

Members of the Belarusian Patriotic Party, the Republican Party of Labor and Justice, the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus and the Belaya Rus public association will form the new lower house of parliament. These parties are not considered opposition as they support the president and the governments' policies.

The Belarus parliament is formed by several smaller parties. As such, there is no ruling party in the country, and President Alexander Lukashenko himself has been party-less since 1992.

Two opposition members were in the previous House of Representatives.

On Sunday, the president said that the new parliament should work in the interests of citizens to maintain independence and sovereignty. He added that he was indifferent to the election of opposition members to parliament because even if they were to be elected, they would not define the politics of parliament or, more importantly, of the country.

The newly elected lower house of parliament is set to convene for the first time on December 6.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Independence Belarus November December Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N gives challenge to PM Khan to launch his own ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $63.12 a barrel F ..

11 minutes ago

PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section toda ..

35 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Launches Campaign in Support ..

4 minutes ago

Airbus considers production of corporate jets &#03 ..

56 minutes ago

Versatile Scholar Shibli Nomani remembered today

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.