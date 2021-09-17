UrduPoint.com

OSCE States Eligible To Amend Composition Of Observation Groups - Russian Representative

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The participating countries of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are entitled to adjust the composition of observation missions, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's Permanent Representative to the organization, said on Thursday, commenting on the refusal of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to observe elections to the Russian parliament.

Earlier in August, the OSCE announced that it would not send its observers to Russia because Moscow requested to reduce their number due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sadly, some people in this hall do not know that the participating states have every right to adjust the composition of observation missions, and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) should at least respect the established parameters of international monitoring of national elections, especially amid the pandemic," Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council, in response to remarks on the matter by Margareta Cederfelt, the president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

OSCE's stance shows "either blatant incompetence, or attempts to use the OSCE tools to interfere in the internal affairs of states," he added.

Russian legislative elections will take place from September 17-19. The lower house of parliament, the State Duma, is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system ” 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.

