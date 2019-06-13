UrduPoint.com
Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Charged With Corruption - Prosecution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:44 PM

Sudan's prosecutors have filed corruption charges against ex-President Omar Bashir, the prosecutor general's office announced Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Sudan's prosecutors have filed corruption charges against ex-President Omar Bashir, the prosecutor general's office announced Thursday.

"An investigation into former President Omar Bashir, who was removed from office, is over. He has been charged with foreign Currency manipulations and acquiring illicit wealth," the statement read.

Sudan's longtime ruler was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests and has been held in a Khartoum prison. A dozen of his allies have also been jailed.

The Transitional Military Council took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power. The military broke up a mass sit-in last week outside the army headquarters in the capital, killing at least a hundred people.

