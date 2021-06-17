UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10,000 Daily UK Covid Cases For First Time In Four Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:48 PM

Over 10,000 daily UK Covid cases for first time in four months

Britain on Thursday recorded 11,007 new daily coronavirus cases, with the emergence of the Delta variant pushing the figure above 10,000 for the first time since late February

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday recorded 11,007 new daily coronavirus cases, with the emergence of the Delta variant pushing the figure above 10,000 for the first time since late February.

The government on Monday announced it was delaying steps to lift restrictions due to concern over the spread of the new strain, first detected in India.

The government said a four-week delay would give it time to fully vaccinate millions more.

The death rate remains low, with 19 fatalities recorded on Thursday.

The vaccines are believed to be highly effective against preventing serious illness from the variant.

But there is concern whether rising case numbers will turn into death tolls similar to previous waves, which combined have seen 127,945 people lose their lives.

A government report published on Thursday found that cases are "rising exponentially" across England, driven by mostly unvaccinated age groups.

The data suggested cases were doubling every 11 days.

Related Topics

India February From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE elected to Union of Arab Football Associations ..

21 minutes ago

US Open tees off after 90-minute fog delay at Torr ..

2 minutes ago

Seven-Day Average of Coronavirus Cases in US Drops ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic Should Establish New Relations With ..

2 minutes ago

LAC reopens Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts cla ..

3 minutes ago

No judge after retirement should be hired in any c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.