Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,231 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 322 people, including 97 women and 164 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 909 people, including 273 women and 464 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of land, destroying 38 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.