Over 200 Reindeer Died From Hunger in Norwegian Archipelago Due to Climate Change- Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Scientists have discovered more than 200 corpses of reindeer who died of starvation due to climate change in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, local media reported,

The scientists have never recorded such a large number of deer who died from starvation in Svalbard, NRK television reported on Saturday, citing the Norwegian Polar Institute.

According to the scientists, a record number of dead animals was registered after a relatively warm winter, which led to a reduction in food supply in the archipelago. The scientists studied the situation in Svalbard for ten weeks, counted the deer and recorded the number of dead animals.

The lack of food supply led to high competition among deer in their fight for food, so the youngest and oldest animals died, the scientists say.