Over 260 Flights Canceled in Japan as Typhoon Khanun Approaches - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) At least 264 flights have been canceled in Japan due to the approach of typhoon Khanun, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

The typhoon is expected to approach the southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has canceled 67 Monday flights, while All Nippon Airways (ANA) has canceled 73 Monday flights and 124 Tuesday flights as the typhoon approaches, NHK said.

Japanese authorities have warned Okinawa and Amami residents that typhoon Khanun could bring high waves, landslides and flooding.