Over 400,000 Japanese Nationals To Evacuate Due To Life-Threatening Flooding - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Over 400,000 Japanese citizens were instructed to evacuate due to an announcement of the highest level of danger related to a freshet in southern Shizuoka prefecture, media reported on Friday.

The Magome River near the Yahagi bridge in the city of Hamamatsu has been at a flood stage due to heavy rains, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The area has seen 118 millimeters of precipitation in one hour which increased the risk of flooding, freshet and landslides, according to the report.

The Japanese nationals were advised to remain above the second-floor-level, it said.

