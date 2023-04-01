UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen People Injured In Two Separate Train Derailments In Switzerland - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 02:30 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Two trains have derailed in the canton of Bern in Switzerland, presumably due to strong winds, resulting in the injury of over a dozen people, police and local media report.

The Bern police said on Twitter on Friday that two trains derailed in the evening.

At least three people were injured in the municipality of Luscherz, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Swiss 20 Minuten news portal said that a total of 12 people were injured in two separate derailments: in Luscherz and in Buren zum Hof. There are three children among the injured. Another forty people were rescued.

Police said, as cited by 20 Minuten on Friday, that the train derailment in Luscherz occurred due to strong winds in the area.

