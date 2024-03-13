Pacers roll Thunder, Celtics march on

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Myles Turner scored 24 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's three-game winning streak with a 121-111 victory on the road Tuesday.

Turner led a balanced offensive effort for Indiana that saw six players post double-digit points tallies against the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

The Pacers shrugged off a fiercely partisan Oklahoma City crowd to take control early on, opening up a 16-point lead near the end of the first half.

Although the Thunder rallied with a 41-point third quarter to take a fleeting one-point lead, Indiana regrouped to pull away again and close out victory.

Turner was backed with 18 points and nine assists from Tyrese Haliburton while Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

"We got off to a great start and we were able to lock in. It was a team effort," said Turner, adding that Indiana had reveled in the intimidating atmosphere at Oklahoma City's 18,000-seat Paycom Center.

"It's one of the loudest places to play historically," Turner said. "It's a hostile environment, a playoff-like atmosphere. But we enjoy that."

Indiana improved to 37-29 to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City's defeat leaves them level on 45-20 with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference.