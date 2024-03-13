Pacers Roll Thunder, Celtics March On
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Myles Turner scored 24 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's three-game winning streak with a 121-111 victory on the road Tuesday.
Turner led a balanced offensive effort for Indiana that saw six players post double-digit points tallies against the Western Conference-leading Thunder.
The Pacers shrugged off a fiercely partisan Oklahoma City crowd to take control early on, opening up a 16-point lead near the end of the first half.
Although the Thunder rallied with a 41-point third quarter to take a fleeting one-point lead, Indiana regrouped to pull away again and close out victory.
Turner was backed with 18 points and nine assists from Tyrese Haliburton while Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
"We got off to a great start and we were able to lock in. It was a team effort," said Turner, adding that Indiana had reveled in the intimidating atmosphere at Oklahoma City's 18,000-seat Paycom Center.
"It's one of the loudest places to play historically," Turner said. "It's a hostile environment, a playoff-like atmosphere. But we enjoy that."
Indiana improved to 37-29 to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Oklahoma City's defeat leaves them level on 45-20 with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz, Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarter-finals7 minutes ago
-
Sweeping EU rules on AI to pass final hurdle7 minutes ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch7 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Vinicius uses football to stimulate young Brazilian minds17 minutes ago
-
Guinea PM hints at delayed return to elected government9 hours ago
-
Xavi starts Barca teens Yamal, Cubarsi against Napoli10 hours ago
-
Barcelona v Napoli Champions League starting line-ups10 hours ago
-
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise11 hours ago
-
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids11 hours ago
-
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid11 hours ago
-
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory11 hours ago
-
Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia12 hours ago