Open Menu

Pacers Roll Thunder, Celtics March On

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Pacers roll Thunder, Celtics march on

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Myles Turner scored 24 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's three-game winning streak with a 121-111 victory on the road Tuesday.

Turner led a balanced offensive effort for Indiana that saw six players post double-digit points tallies against the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

The Pacers shrugged off a fiercely partisan Oklahoma City crowd to take control early on, opening up a 16-point lead near the end of the first half.

Although the Thunder rallied with a 41-point third quarter to take a fleeting one-point lead, Indiana regrouped to pull away again and close out victory.

Turner was backed with 18 points and nine assists from Tyrese Haliburton while Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

"We got off to a great start and we were able to lock in. It was a team effort," said Turner, adding that Indiana had reveled in the intimidating atmosphere at Oklahoma City's 18,000-seat Paycom Center.

"It's one of the loudest places to play historically," Turner said. "It's a hostile environment, a playoff-like atmosphere. But we enjoy that."

Indiana improved to 37-29 to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City's defeat leaves them level on 45-20 with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference.

Related Topics

Road Lead Oklahoma City Denver Post From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

11 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

11 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

11 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

11 hours ago
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

11 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

11 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

11 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

11 hours ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

11 hours ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

11 hours ago

More Stories From World