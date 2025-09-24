Pakistan Envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS Review Bilateral Cooperation Landscape
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Managing Director (Asia Pacific) EEAS Paola Pampaloni.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the broad cooperation landscape between Pakistan and the European Union.
They also discussed deepening of ties in all avenues and underscored positive trajectory of exchanges, including forthcoming visits and meetings under bilateral dialogue mechanisms.
