Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS Review Bilateral Cooperation Landscape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Managing Director (Asia Pacific) EEAS Paola Pampaloni

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Managing Director (Asia Pacific) EEAS Paola Pampaloni.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the broad cooperation landscape between Pakistan and the European Union.

They also discussed deepening of ties in all avenues and underscored positive trajectory of exchanges, including forthcoming visits and meetings under bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

Recent Stories

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 stude ..

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students

9 minutes ago
 Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new ..

Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM

9 minutes ago
 Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, in ..

Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global res ..

Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel

9 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..

10 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops

RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops

2 minutes ago
Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mas ..

Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger

2 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engag ..

PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka

2 minutes ago
 CM approves special relief package for students in ..

CM approves special relief package for students in flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bila ..

Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape

2 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

47 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World