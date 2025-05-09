Pakistan Urges Dialogue To Lower Tensions On Korean Peninsula Amid Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 10:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan has called for diplomatic engagement and dialogue to address the challenges confronting the Korean Peninsula, after a senior UN official warned that North Korea is ramping up its nuclear and missile programme in defiance of international law, as it moves into the final year of its military plan.
"Pakistan seeks peace and stability in our region and other regions of the world," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council.
"We support the global non-proliferation norms and the objective of denuclearization of Korean peninsula within the framework of Security Council resolutions," he said during a debate on 'Non-Proliferation/Democractic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'.
"We oppose resumption of nuclear testing anywhere in the world," the Pakistani envoy said, and view with concern violations of UNSC resolutions by any member state, without exception.
Ambassador Jadoon urged all concerned to exercise restraint and not escalate existing tensions or take any action that is detrimental to peace and security.
"The Security Council must take the lead in finding ways to lower tensions in the region and encourage confidence and security building measures."
The Pakistani envoy underscored the need for collective action to realize common objectives of non-proliferation and denuclearization of Korean peninsula.
At the same time, he said Pakistan opposed any actions or interventions that could further destabilize the Korean Peninsula and add to the existing tensions in the region.
"We hope that the Security Council will demonstrate unity in reviving the dialogue and playing its due role in reducing tensions and threats to peace and security in the region.
"
In his briefing to the 15-member Council, UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari described a troubling pattern of weapons testing and growing nuclear ambition from DPRK – more commonly known as North Korea.
This includes the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in October 2024 and an intermediate-range hypersonic missile last January.
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported “open displays” of undeclared uranium enrichment at Yongbyon and Kangson.
“These events have been accompanied by statements reiterating the DPRK’s intention to further develop nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, including tactical nuclear warheads, military reconnaissance satellites, and the construction of a ‘nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine’,” Khiari said.
North Korea’s persistent pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes – in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions – “continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime,” he warned.
For his part, North Korean Envoy Kim Song, noting the “ceaseless military build-up” by the United States and its allies, said that such countries’ efforts to “ignite a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula and in the region are reaching the most perilous stage of action”.
Underscoring his country’s subsequent right to “maintain and improve strong deterrence”, he said that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow “entirely conforms” to international law.
“It is not for anyone to meddle in,” the North Korean envoy added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
More Stories From World
-
Helping Hands: Pakistani Mouavineen extend support to Indian pilgrim family at Haram Sharif1 minute ago
-
Pakistan urges dialogue to lower tensions on Korean Peninsula amid challenges1 minute ago
-
DG Hajj visits Pakistani Pilgrims' hotels, inquires about food, accommodation facilities41 minutes ago
-
Kashmir advocacy group uses digital truck to highlight call for Int'l probe into Pahalgam attack2 hours ago
-
UN chief again calls on India & Pakistan to de-escalate as tensions grow10 hours ago
-
21,804 Pakistani intending pilgrims arrive in Madinah so far via 87 Pre-Hajj Flights11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat briefs EU envoy on South Asia’s security concerns11 hours ago
-
Pakistan military demonstrates very strong combat capabilities: Chinese expert11 hours ago
-
China concerned over current developments between India and Pakistan: Lin Jian14 hours ago
-
Pakistan can't be cowed out; will retaliate whenever attacked: Dr Faisal15 hours ago
-
Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques to enforce rigorous oversight of Hajj 1446 plans under Sheikh Al- ..18 hours ago
-
Changan Auto unveils bold vision at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: A new chapter in smart, green and globa ..19 hours ago