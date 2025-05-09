- Home
Helping Hands: Pakistani Mouavineen extend support to Indian pilgrim family at Haram Sharif
Helping Hands: Pakistani Mouavineen Extend Support To Indian Pilgrim Family At Haram Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) With hearts full of devotion and a deep sense of duty, Pakistani Mouavineen (Hajj support staff) continue to play a vital role in assisting and guiding pilgrims at the Grand Mosque (Haram Sharif) in Makkah.
Going beyond their call of duty, Pakistani Mouavineen are not only serving Pakistani pilgrims but are also extending their help to those from other countries. Whether it’s helping an elderly pilgrim find their way, offering directions in multiple languages, or ensuring the smooth flow of foot traffic in crowded areas, their presence is a source of comfort and guidance for thousands.
The Mouvaineen even extended timely assistance to an Indian intending pilgrim family who lost their way and seeking help at the Grand Mosque (Haram Sharif) in order to help them reunite with their group.
Their dedication reflects Pakistan’s spirit of hospitality and reverence for the sacred journey of Hajj.
As the Hajj season progresses, the tireless efforts of these Mouavineen continue to shine, earning appreciation from pilgrims across the globe and reinforcing the true essence of unity, service, and faith.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony took a significant step to ensure a seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims by selecting support staff, known as "Mouvaineen," through the National Testing Service (NTS) to facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.
