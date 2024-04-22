Open Menu

Pakistan Vs New Zealand Third Twenty20 International Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan vs New Zealand third Twenty20 international scores

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Brief scores after the first innings of the third Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Sunday:

Pakistan 178-4 in 20 overs (Shadab Khan 41, Babar Azam 37, Saim Ayub 32, Muhammad Irfan Khan 30 not out; I. Sodhi 2-25)

Toss: New Zealand

Series: Pakistan 1, New Zealand 0

