Pakistan Vs New Zealand Third Twenty20 International Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Brief scores after the first innings of the third Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Sunday:
Pakistan 178-4 in 20 overs (Shadab Khan 41, Babar Azam 37, Saim Ayub 32, Muhammad Irfan Khan 30 not out; I. Sodhi 2-25)
Toss: New Zealand
Series: Pakistan 1, New Zealand 0
