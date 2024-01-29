NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Pavilion at New York's fame 'Travel and Adventure Show' has won the “Best In-Show – International Tourism Development” award --- at an event in which nearly 190 countries are taking part.

“It is a matter of pride for us that Pakistan Pavilion has been awarded the Best in-Show -- International Travel and Adventure Show,” said Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, who inaugurated the pavilion depicting Pakistan's tourism potential.

The event is being held from January 27-28 with the participation from over 550 of the top destinations, tour companies, cruise lines, and travel providers from around the world.

Pakistan Pavilion has been set up in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan’s Consulate General in New York and private sector companies.

Gilgit BaltistanMinister of TourismGhulam Muhammad, former Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan, and Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai were present on the occasion.

A 60 members delegation having representatives of PTDC, TDAP, and 24 private sector companies are representing Pakistan at the Travel and Adventure Show. The Travel and Adventure Show features live performances by Pakistani artisans specializing in lacquer woodwork and traditional doll making. It is showcasing nation's diverse tourism potential.

“Travel and Adventure Show is a fantastic show and many countries and tour operators are present here,” Ambassador Masood Khan told reporters.

"The world is taking a keen interest in the tourism market of Pakistan, especially in adventure and eco-tourism," he said.

“Pakistan has the most beautiful and undiscovered touristic sites with huge untapped tourism potential.” h

For over 19 years and over 118 completed events, the Travel & Adventure Show has connected over 2.5 million travel enthusiasts, over 15,000 unique Travel Advisors, and thousands of travel media with over 4,500 different exhibiting companies from around the world influencing over $6 billion in travel bookings, it was pointed out.

In his remarks, Ambassador Masood Khan invited participants to visit Pakistan and experience the timeless beauty of Pakistan's ancient civilizations and natural wonders, from snow-capped peaks to pristine coastal areas.

In his message on this occasion, Wasi Shah, State Minister for Tourism and Chairman PTDC, congratulated the organizers for the arrangements and ensuring presence of all regions of Pakistan at the Pavilion.

He hoped that efforts will greatly contribute to attracting more foreign visitors to Pakistan which will not only help tapping tourism potential of the country but will also contribute towards image building of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion to the reporters, Consul General Aamar Ahmed Atozai said that Pakistan's participation in the event will be helpful in attracting potential tourists to Pakistan.

In a recent development, Pakistan was recognized as a top tourist destination by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) with a 115% surge in foreign tourist arrivals and projections of international receipts reaching USD 1.3 billion by the end of the year 2023.

While announcing the Best In-show award for Pakistan in international tourism development, the CEO and founder of the Travel and Adventure Show, John Golicz appreciated the incredible delegation of tour operators and professionals from Pakistan.

The Travel & Adventure Show held in New York annually, is an ideal platform for interaction with visitors to top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel providers.

Later, Pakistan’s Consul General New York, Aamer Ahmad Atozai, hosted dinner in honor of the visiting Pakistani delegation which was attended among others by Ambassador Masood Khan, Minister of State for Tourism & Youth Affairs, GB Ghulam Muhammad, Minister for Planning, GB Raja Nasir and other members of the delegation.

"Pakistan's cultural richness beckons our Pakistani community worldwide," ambassador Masood Khan said. "Be a patron of your motherland's beauty and invest in the thriving tourism sector. Together, let's showcase Pakistan to the world."

He also underscored the need for highlighting the country's tourism potential, saying efforts were underway to provide all needed facilities and infrastructure to the incoming tourists.

APP/ift