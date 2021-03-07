UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguay's President Announces Major Cabinet Changes Amid Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:40 AM

Paraguay's President Announces Major Cabinet Changes Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez has started a cabinet reshuffle amid anti-government protests in the country.

The president said in a Saturday televised address that he had asked members of the cabinet to resign, new appointments will be announced shortly.

Mario Abdo Benitez said changes would be made in healthcare, education and the protection of women's rights.

"We will discuss other changes this week as well," the president said, stressing that amid the pandemic, Paraguay needs unity, not manifestations.

According to local media reports, one person died and at least 26 people have been injured amid anti-government protests in the country. The demonstrations came amid a spike in coronavirus infection rates in the country.

On Friday, Paraguay's health minister, Julio Mazzoleni, yielded to the Senate's pressure to resign after a controversy surrounding medicine shortages.

Related Topics

Injured Senate Education Died Paraguay Women Media Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

8 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

7 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

7 hours ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

7 hours ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

7 hours ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.