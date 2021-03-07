(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez has started a cabinet reshuffle amid anti-government protests in the country.

The president said in a Saturday televised address that he had asked members of the cabinet to resign, new appointments will be announced shortly.

Mario Abdo Benitez said changes would be made in healthcare, education and the protection of women's rights.

"We will discuss other changes this week as well," the president said, stressing that amid the pandemic, Paraguay needs unity, not manifestations.

According to local media reports, one person died and at least 26 people have been injured amid anti-government protests in the country. The demonstrations came amid a spike in coronavirus infection rates in the country.

On Friday, Paraguay's health minister, Julio Mazzoleni, yielded to the Senate's pressure to resign after a controversy surrounding medicine shortages.