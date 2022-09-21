Partial Mobilization Necessary to Control 1000 Km Wide Line of Control in Ukraine - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Partial mobilization in Russia is necessary first of all for control of the 1000 kilometers wide line of control and the liberated territories, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The line of contact itself, you can call it both the front line and the line of contact - it is more than 1,000 kilometers. Naturally, what is behind, and what is there, along this line, it must be secured, these territories must be controlled. And, of course, first of all, this is what this work is being done for - I mean, partial mobilization," Shoigu said.