Patrushev to Report to Putin on Fight Against 'Expansion of Western Ideals' in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will report to President Vladimir Putin on the fight against the "expansion of western ideals" in the country, Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Tuesday

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will report to President Vladimir Putin on the fight against the "expansion of western ideals" in the country, Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Tuesday.

Patrushev talked about this issue during a meeting in Khanty-Mansiysk on interethnic and interfaith relations in the Urals.

The secretary said at the meeting that the West tries to import "ideals and norms" that are alien to Russia and threaten the country's political stability.

"The secretary of the Security Council will report to the president of the country on the results of the meeting, first of all, on what measures are planned to be taken to suppress expansion attempts of the West, as well as to prevent interethnic and interfaith conflicts," Anoshin told reporters.