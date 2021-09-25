Pentagon Chief to Check US Bases Involved in Afghan Evacuees Processing - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit early next week the Joint Base Fort McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to check facilities involved in screening and processing of evacuees from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"On Monday, the Secretary will visit Joint Base Fort McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to take a look at the facilities that are supporting the Department of Homeland Security screening and resettlement efforts for Afghan evacuees," Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

Austin will visit various facilities at the base and will talk with US military and other personnel, Kirby said.

"I think he will have an opportunity to speak with Afghans who are now in the middle of the processing," Kirby said.

This base in New Jersey is one of the eight Defense Department facilities approved for temporary housing of Afghan evacuees, Kirby added.

Tens of thousands of people left Afghanistan after the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) took control over the country in late August.