Pentagon Confirms US Sending Airborne Assets To Assist Search For Missing Submarine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:00 AM

Pentagon Confirms US Sending Airborne Assets to Assist Search for Missing Submarine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that the United States is sending airborne assets to assist Indonesia in search efforts to find a missing military submarine.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Indonesia's lost submarine, and our thoughts are with the Indonesian sailors and their families," Kirby said on Thursday.

"At the invitation of the Indonesian government, we are sending airborne assets to assist in the search for the missing submarine."

On Wednesday, the Indonesian Navy lost communication with the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine with over 50 people on board that was taking part in drills near Bali. The missing submarine may reportedly be at a depth of 2,300 feet.

