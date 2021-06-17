Pentagon Preparing Request for Extra Military Aid for Israel - Defense Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Defense Department is preparing a request for Congress to approve funds to replenish Israel's air defense Iron Dome systems, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The US Defense Department is preparing a request for Congress to approve funds to replenish Israel's air defense Iron Dome systems, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"You will see a request," Austin told the US Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Israel is reportedly asking $1 billion in extra military aid from the United States to replenish Iron Dome batteries that were used to intercept a significant number of Palestinian rockets during the latest clashes in Gaza in May.

Austin said two weeks ago he met his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz who "walked through the details of what his requirements were."

Both sides are working on the details of what is needed before submitting the request to Congress, he added.