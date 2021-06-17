UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Preparing Request For Extra Military Aid For Israel - Defense Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Pentagon Preparing Request for Extra Military Aid for Israel - Defense Secretary

The US Defense Department is preparing a request for Congress to approve funds to replenish Israel's air defense Iron Dome systems, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The US Defense Department is preparing a request for Congress to approve funds to replenish Israel's air defense Iron Dome systems, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"You will see a request," Austin told the US Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Israel is reportedly asking $1 billion in extra military aid from the United States to replenish Iron Dome batteries that were used to intercept a significant number of Palestinian rockets during the latest clashes in Gaza in May.

Austin said two weeks ago he met his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz who "walked through the details of what his requirements were."

Both sides are working on the details of what is needed before submitting the request to Congress, he added.

Related Topics

Senate Israel Gaza Austin United States May Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE GDP is projected to grow by 2.4% in 2021, 3.8% ..

8 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare in Face of Repu ..

2 minutes ago

Work on mega projects started in city: CM

2 minutes ago

Use of abusive language is PML-N's culture: Usman ..

2 minutes ago

China's 5G mobile phone shipments up 7% in May

4 minutes ago

Commerce Dept. US Data Set Shows Link Between Pove ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.