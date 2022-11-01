Pentagon Says Will Continue Working With Congress on Ukraine Aid as Elections Approach

The US Defense Department will continue to work closely with Congress on securing funding for Ukraine security aid despite concerns that a Republican-led US House of Representatives could be less willing to provide assistance to Kiev, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The US Defense Department will continue to work closely with Congress on securing funding for Ukraine security aid despite concerns that a Republican-led US House of Representatives could be less willing to provide assistance to Kiev, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

"I don't want to get ahead of the midterm elections or speculate on the outcome. I will say, we've had excellent bipartisan support to date when it comes to Ukraine. So, the Department will continue to work closely with Congress on this important issue," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked about concerns of potential funding challenges by Republicans.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a favorite to become a speaker if Republicans win control of the chamber, said lawmakers cannot keep giving Ukraine a blank check, sparking concern in the Biden administration.

However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has vowed the upper chamber will continue working to get security assistance from the United States and its allies to Ukraine.