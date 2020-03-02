Pete Buttigieg Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Primaries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Democrat Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the presidential primaries following Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina primary.

"Tonight, I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency. I will no longer seek to be the 2020 Democratic nominee for president, but I will do everything in my power to ensure that we have a new Democratic president come January," Buttigieg told his supporters gathered in South Bend on Sunday night.

Earlier, Buttigieg's aid told CNBC that the former mayor was flying out to South Bend to make the announcement.

"We must recognize that at this point in the race the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together," Buttigieg said in South Bend.

Buttigieg finished fourth in the South Carolina Primary and third in the Nevada caucuses.

"Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

According to data from a CBS news Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll released on Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders could rebound on Super Tuesday. The survey showed that he had 31 percent, while Biden had 19 percent.