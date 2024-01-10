Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost ties

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The leaders of the Philippines and Indonesia on Wednesday agreed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was received in the morning by his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos during a three-day official visit in Manila.

After the meeting in the presidential palace, Widodo said during a news conference that he discussed with Marcos ways to enhance trade by opening market access.

"Indonesia seeks the Philippines' support related to special safeguard measures on Indonesian coffee products," Widodo said.

For his part, Marcos said the two leaders had a fruitful and honest discussion on regional events of mutual interest.