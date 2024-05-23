Pilgrims City in Abu Ajram Center receives first group of Pilgrims

Abu Ajram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Under the follow-up of Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Jawf Region and General Supervisor of Hajj works in the region, the Pilgrims City in Abu Ajram center began receiving the first group of pilgrims through a convoy carrying 1,348 people from the Republic of Iraq.

The city is a major stop on the Hajj route for those coming from Iraq after entering Saudi territory via the Jadidat Arar border crossing, and the first stop for those coming from the Levant countries through the Haditha crossing in the Qurayyat Governorate.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Association for Pilgrims and Umrah Services in Al-Jawf region, Badr bin Eid Al-Shammari, explained that the association provides various services for pilgrims, as Pilgrims City accommodates approximately 3,000 pilgrims daily and provides them with various services. He said all relevant authorities are dedicated to ensuring pilgrims’ utmost comfort.