DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where he expressed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with Qatar during this difficult time. He called the Israeli attack on September 9 a clear violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a serious breach of international law.

In the "warm and cordial meeting" held on Monday, on the sidelines of Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit, convened in Doha following Israel’s recent attack on Qatar, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of the Israeli strike on a residential area in Doha, that led to the loss of precious lives and injured several others.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff were also present in the meeting.

Recalling his recent meeting with the Emir during his visit to Doha last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized, once again, that Pakistan and Qatar’s fraternal ties were historic, longstanding and abiding and they would grow stronger in the coming days.

He stressed that Israel’s aggression in the middle East must be stopped immediately, and unity within the Ummah was vitally important, in the face of repeated Israeli provocations. In this regard, he deeply appreciated Qatar’s decision to convene the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

The prime minister further recalled that at Qatar’s request, Pakistan had sought an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

The Emir of Qatar expressed appreciation for the prime minister’s participation in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit as well as for his visit to Doha on September 12 to express solidarity with Qatar at this difficult time.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in view of the unfolding situation in the region.