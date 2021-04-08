UrduPoint.com
Poland Says AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Safe As Zero Related Deaths Recorded

Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Poland believes that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is "successful and safe", as the country has not registered any deaths caused by the use of the vaccine, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the health ministry spokesman, said on Thursday.

"We have no lethal case resulting from inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

We have no lethal case connected with the use of any vaccine," Andrusiewicz said.

On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective, recommending that blood clotting events which occurred after administration of the vaccine be considered very rare side effects. At the same time, experts have not confirmed any risk factor connected to the vaccine that may provoke thrombosis.

