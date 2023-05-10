Poland Seeks to Purchase 96 Apache Attack Helicopters From US - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Warsaw seeks to purchase a total of 96 Apache attack helicopters from the Unites States and start retraining Polish pilots on them as soon as possible, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Blaszczak said, following a meeting with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that the US armed forces would supply Poland with the first eight Apache combat helicopters even before signing the contract on the total purchase. The helicopters will be deployed in the eastern part of the country, the Polish defense chief added.

"We want the Polish armed forces to receive 96 such helicopters," Blaszczak told Polish broadcaster Polskie Radio.

Poland, along with other NATO countries, increased military training of its troops after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The alliance started reinforcing its eastern flank by sending additional ships, planes, helicopters and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert. In particular, the number of US military personnel deployed in Poland has doubled over the past two years, reaching almost 10,000, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.