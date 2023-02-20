UrduPoint.com

Poland Urges NATO To Provide Ukraine With Post-War Guarantees - Reports

February 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged NATO to give security guarantees to Ukraine after the end of the military actions in the country, in a plea made just before the visit of US President Joe Biden to Warsaw, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Polish president said that security guarantees "would be important" for the Ukrainian leadership and the country's army, since they would provide them with "this feeling that NATO supports them," the Financial Times reported.

Ukraine is seeking for such security guarantees that would bound the NATO leading states, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France, to give the country military assistance in case it becomes the subject of aggression in the future, the report said.

US President Joe Biden is starting his two-day visit to Poland on Monday during which he is scheduled to meet the heads of states of NATO's eastern flank and to deliver a speech on the Ukraine conflict. The White House has announced that the visit will last until February 22.

