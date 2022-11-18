UrduPoint.com

Police Deploy At German Synagogue After Bullet Holes Found

German police staged a major deployment at a synagogue in the western city of Essen on Friday after several bullet holes were found in the adjacent rabbi's residence.

Police said "four shots were fired from a loaded weapon" into the exterior of the home next to the city's Old Synagogue but that no one was injured.

Officers were inspecting with sniffer dogs for any explosives at the site, which was closed to the public due to the operation.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said he was "shocked by this latest attack on Jewish life in Germany".

"Anti-Semitism must have no place. It is our duty to protect Jewish life," he tweeted.

The shots, which were reported on Friday morning, were apparently fired overnight, police said. They targeted a glass door at the entryway of the residence and two bullets pierced the glass.

State interior minister Herbert Reul said footage of the alleged assailant, a man, had been captured on a security camera but that he was still at large.

He said Essen's Jewish community "can count on the fact that we will do everything we can to find the perpetrator as quickly as possible".

