Police in UK County of Hampshire Find Body During Search For Missing Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the UK county of Hampshire have found a body during their search for Richard Morris, a top diplomat who has been missing since May, the Hampshire Constabulary said on Monday.

"Officers investigating the disappearance of Richard Morris from Bentley have today found a body in Alice Holt Forest.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old's family have been notified. They are being supported by specialist officers," Hampshire Constabulary said, as quoted by The Independent newspaper.

Law enforcement officers said that his death is not being treated as suspicious, according to the newspaper.

Morris, who served as the UK's ambassador to Nepal from 2015 to 2019, was last seen jogging on May 6. He had previously held senior diplomatic posts in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.