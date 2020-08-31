UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In UK County Of Hampshire Find Body During Search For Missing Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:22 PM

Police in UK County of Hampshire Find Body During Search For Missing Diplomat

Law enforcement officers in the UK county of Hampshire have found a body during their search for Richard Morris, a top diplomat who has been missing since May, the Hampshire Constabulary said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the UK county of Hampshire have found a body during their search for Richard Morris, a top diplomat who has been missing since May, the Hampshire Constabulary said on Monday.

"Officers investigating the disappearance of Richard Morris from Bentley have today found a body in Alice Holt Forest.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old's family have been notified. They are being supported by specialist officers," Hampshire Constabulary said, as quoted by The Independent newspaper.

Law enforcement officers said that his death is not being treated as suspicious, according to the newspaper.

Morris, who served as the UK's ambassador to Nepal from 2015 to 2019, was last seen jogging on May 6. He had previously held senior diplomatic posts in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Related Topics

Alice United Kingdom Nepal May 2015 2019 Family From Top Bentley

Recent Stories

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

41 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

41 minutes ago

15Kg Hashish recovered, smuggler arrested

1 minute ago

AJK plans to construct reservoirs for water supply ..

1 minute ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.