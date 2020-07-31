UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Foreign Minister Notes Need To Release Political Prisoners In Belarus - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Polish Foreign Minister Notes Need to Release Political Prisoners in Belarus - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz noted during phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the need to release political detainees in Belarus, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"[Czaputowicz] was briefed about the situation in Belarus and drew attention to the need to release political prisoners," the ministry said, adding that the diplomat stressed Poland's support for the independence of Belarus and its development, the condition for which is a genuine dialogue between the authorities and society.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the ministers discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, and Belarusian and Polish proposals for implementing a number of regional initiatives.

In addition, Makei informed his Polish counterpart about the preparations for the presidential elections in the country.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. The campaign has been accompanied by the arrests of those supporting the candidates running against current President Aleksander Lukashenko. The country's Interior Ministry says that most have been arrested for violating laws on holding public events, as well as undermining public order.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Vladimir Putin Independence Belarus Poland August

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Lithuania quarantines travellers from France

2 minutes ago

New UK quarantine rules shake up summer travel pla ..

2 minutes ago

COVID claims 11 lives, infects 489 others: Chief M ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law That Refugees Can Retain Status Af ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.