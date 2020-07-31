Polish Foreign Minister Notes Need to Release Political Prisoners in Belarus - Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz noted during phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, the need to release political detainees in Belarus, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"[Czaputowicz] was briefed about the situation in Belarus and drew attention to the need to release political prisoners," the ministry said, adding that the diplomat stressed Poland's support for the independence of Belarus and its development, the condition for which is a genuine dialogue between the authorities and society.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the ministers discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, and Belarusian and Polish proposals for implementing a number of regional initiatives.

In addition, Makei informed his Polish counterpart about the preparations for the presidential elections in the country.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. The campaign has been accompanied by the arrests of those supporting the candidates running against current President Aleksander Lukashenko. The country's Interior Ministry says that most have been arrested for violating laws on holding public events, as well as undermining public order.