Polish Presidential Election May Be Postponed If Pandemic Persists - Duda

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The presidential election in Poland could be delayed if the coronavirus epidemic continues to rage in May, the incumbent has said amid pressure to put off the voting.

Speaking to the Polish state television, Andrzej Duda admitted that no one could tell what would happen by the time the first round is due to be held on May 10.

"If it so happens that the epidemic continues to rage and we will still be abiding by... the same restrictions that are in place today, then, I think, the election date may turn out to be unsustainable," he said.

The opposition has called for the election to be postponed as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country has reached 19, with 1,717 people contracting the disease.

Poland is in a lockdown after closing the borders with other EU countries and shutting all non-essential businesses. Gatherings of more than two people are banned and leaving home is restricted for only essential needs.