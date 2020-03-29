UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Presidential Election May Be Postponed If Pandemic Persists - Duda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Polish Presidential Election May Be Postponed If Pandemic Persists - Duda

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The presidential election in Poland could be delayed if the coronavirus epidemic continues to rage in May, the incumbent has said amid pressure to put off the voting.

Speaking to the Polish state television, Andrzej Duda admitted that no one could tell what would happen by the time the first round is due to be held on May 10.

"If it so happens that the epidemic continues to rage and we will still be abiding by... the same restrictions that are in place today, then, I think, the election date may turn out to be unsustainable," he said.

The opposition has called for the election to be postponed as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country has reached 19, with 1,717 people contracting the disease.

Poland is in a lockdown after closing the borders with other EU countries and shutting all non-essential businesses. Gatherings of more than two people are banned and leaving home is restricted for only essential needs.

Related Topics

Election Same Poland May TV All Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.