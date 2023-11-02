Port of Dover reopens to shipping ater storm chaos

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Port of Dover re-opened to shipping on Thursday after the strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciaran battering southern England had forced its closure.

Ferry companies had suspended all cross-Channel services between England and France due to the dangerous weather.

"The Port of Dover has reopened and we will resume our services as soon as possible," P&O Ferries said on its X account (formerly Twitter).

The first trip to Calais was scheduled to leave at 2:00 pm (1400 GMT).

Residents on the Channel island of Jersey were forced to evacuate their homes as the storm hit on Thursday morning.

Jersey Police said 35 people were moved to hotel accommodation overnight as wind speeds topped 102 miles (164 kilometres) per hour.

Trees were blown down across the island, a self-governing UK crown dependency off the coast of northern France, with one blocking a major road in the parish of St Peter.

Coastal roads were "particularly treacherous" but no injuries had been reported, the police said.

cars had dents and smashed windows, roof tiles littered the roads, fences toppled and greenhouses smashed, local media reported from Jersey.

A red wind warning -- the highest level -- was issued by Jersey Met into Thursday, with residents warned to avoid outside activity.

All flights from Jersey and the neighbouring islands of Guernsey and Alderney were cancelled soon after the warning was issued.